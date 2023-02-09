Bill to appoint special prosecutor passes Missouri House

The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri House passed the special prosecutor bill Thursday.

The bill passed 109-35, but an emergency clause that would push up the effective date if the Senate passed the bill was not passed.

Last month, Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, presented House Bill 301 to the crime prevention and public safety committee. The original bill would allow Gov. Mike Parson to send a special prosecutor to St. Louis with its own office and staff with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The bill passed by the Missouri House no longer specifies the special prosecutor just to be for St. Louis, but for any municipality that would meet a set criteria involving homicides.

St. Louis police said there are 4,195 cases pending applications of warrants at St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office. The office disputes the number of backlogged cases, stating there are less than 3,000.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office sent the following statement when the bill was filed:

“HB301 is a political gesture based entirely on unfounded premises. The notion that anything presented in the bill will improve our violent crime situation is ridiculous. It defies logic to think the creation of a duplicative department that’s totally devoid of the relationships, institutional knowledge, criminal justice partnerships, and experience required to prosecute these complex cases would do anything to curb crime.”

The Missouri House is also weighing other bills that could impact St. Louis. One bill would place the St. Louis Police Department back under state control like it was prior to 2012 and similar to what the Kansas City Police Department currently has. In 2012, then-Mayor Francis Slay claimed the move would save the City of St. Louis around $4 million a year and reduce crime. Proponents for state control claim neighborhoods are not safer.

A set date for the bill to be presented to the Missouri Senate has not been announced.

