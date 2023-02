ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found dead inside a North City home overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police tell News 4 they received a call about a burglary at a home in the 5100 block of Maffitt around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

