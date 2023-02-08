Woman berates South City Latino family in viral videos

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Viral videos have local police taking a second look at a string of 2022 incidents at a Princeton Heights home.

In videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a random woman repeatedly berates a Latino family by screaming into their Ring Doorbell, banging on the front door with a hammer, and even apparently shuffling through their mailbox. The videos have millions of views and have taken place over the past year.

“Show me some illegal paperwork because I know you didn’t buy this house because you don’t have enough money,” the woman said in a video from January 2022.

City property records show the family does own the home on Lisette Ave. The couple’s daughter shared the videos with News 4, saying her family is the target of racist attacks.

St. Louis Police sent News 4 three incident reports from January, March and December of last year that cite property damage, burglary and more. They say they arrested the suspect and applied for warrants. They would not confirm the suspect’s name, citing statutes that say the record is closed since no charges have been filed.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office said early Tuesday that they were still investigating the incidents. A statement says the case is now being given renewed attention in light of the video evidence.

“The CAO has elevated the warrant application related to this case, and is awaiting the video evidence that was not initially submitted, and that is now circulating on the Internet,” the statement said.

Neighbors describe a loving family that would leave Christmas gifts on their neighbors’ doorsteps.

