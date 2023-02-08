Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening.

About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event.

More than 500 animals are available for adoption at the Stray Rescue. Click here to learn more about the organization.

