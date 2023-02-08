Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A New 4 investigation is prompting possible change. A new law could soon be on the books after News 4 exposed the dangers of an unregulated beauty procedure.

The proposed bill would change the rules around permanent makeup. This comes after News 4 Investigates brought the concerns of beauty experts straight to top officials.

“I really appreciate you bringing it up,” said Missouri Senator Tracy McCreery, of Olivette.

McCreery was surprised to learn about a lack of regulations in the Show Me State regarding a popular beauty procedure.

“You just assume that when people are hanging out a shingle and saying they I do microblading, that they actually know what they’re doing,” she said.

Monday, News 4 Investigates told you about people getting their eyebrows tattooed: people who’ve gone through cancer or who just want to feel better about their appearances.

But in Missouri, the practice is completely unregulated, and the results can be disastrous if the person isn’t properly trained.

“Some of the photos I have seen are actually quite shocking to see how folks have been terrible disfigured. Not just eyebrows that look unusual but also the infection that result from that,” said McCreery.

That’s why McCreery has now proposed a bill that updates Missouri’s laws to define the procedure as a tattoo.

“The reason we are having problems in Missouri is gray area, there is no definition, this is a simple fix to update the law on what is called microblading,” she said.

“It’s not me as an elected official micromanaging, it’s me giving the Department permission to make the rules and regulations better for the consumer,” McCreery said.

It would be a regulation that people like Emily Thomas at Inked Beauty Bar in St Louis, have said is needed for a very long time.

“I think there needs to be something. Most states across the board it’s about 100 hours that you need in order to get licensure, and I think that would be exceptional,” said Thomas.

The proposed Senate bill is just in its infancy, but unlike other attempts to change the law here, this is being sponsored by a senator, so it has a better chance of gaining ground. Plus, it looks like it has a better chance of having true bi-partisan support now as well.

Click here to read the Senate bill.

Click here to read the House bill.

