St. Louis police officer trainee, former dispatcher arrested for robbery

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police trainee has been arrested Tuesday for robbing a beauty supply store.

Brittany Hamilton was arrested on Feb. 6 for robbery of Parker Beauty supply store.

Hamilton was inside the store and upon leaving set off the store alarm. When the manager of Parker Beauty checked for unpaid merchandise Hamilton struck him.

Hamilton became a police officer trainee on January 30 after previously working as a dispatcher.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

