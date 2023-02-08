Police chase ends in Spanish Lake, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police pursuit ended in a crash in Spanish Lake, Missouri on Wednesday morning.

Authorities told News 4 they pursued the vehicle from St. Charles County. The car drove over spike strips on the Blanchette Bridge before crashing on 270 Eastbound at Bellefontaine Road.

News 4 is working to learn more about what the suspects were wanted for, along with any arrests.

Other information regarding the pursuit or crash has not been released. This story will be updated as details develop.

