One dead, two under arrest after allegedly luring a man to a home for the promise of a paid sexual encounter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two are under arrest for robbing and shooting a man after allegedly luring him to a home for the promise of a paid sexual encounter.

Police responded to shots fired at the 10300 block of Millwood Avenue late Friday morning and found Joshua A. Vaughn, 33, in the hallway of a small home.

Vaughn had been shot five times and was transported to a hospital where he died the next day.

Marlois “Tre Tre” Moore, 18, was arrested at the scene. Antonio Jones, 19, was arrested after a search dog found him hiding in a nearby shed.

“After being presented with evidence we obtained, they confessed to wanting to scare him out of money and a struggle ensued,” said St. Ann police Lt. George Ravens.

Initially charged with assault, armed criminal action and robbery, the charges were amended Tuesday to include second-degree murder.

According to charging documents, Moore and Jones allegedly invited Vaughn into the home then demanded money, which was transferred to one of the defendants electronically.

While trying to force him to the basement, Vaughn apparently turned around and struggled with one of them, while the other shot him.

Police say there are conflicting statements about if one or both defendants shot Vaughn, but police seized two firearms.

