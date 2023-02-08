Missouri lawmakers discuss ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, Missouri lawmakers discussed a bill limiting what staff can say regarding gender ideology and sexual orientation at public and charter schools.

The bill would prohibit any school personnel at a public or charter school from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation with a student unless such person is a licensed mental health provider with prior parental permission.

LGBTQ advocates in Missouri are calling the proposed legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Named after a similar bill in Florida. The bill in Florida spans from kindergarten to third grade. Missouri’s bill is for kindergarten to twelfth graders.

“The media is not telling the truth here. They’re reporting this as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which--that’s not what this is about. This is protecting vulnerable children,” bill sponsor and Republican lawmaker Mike Moon said.

“It’s fear. It terrifies me,” said Chris Hyman, the mother of a transgendered son in St. Charles. “What do kids talk about in high school--’who are you dating? What are you going to do this weekend?’ You can’t talk about that anymore. I would probably pull my kid out of school. Nobody, absolutely nobody, is making anybody be gay. Suggesting anybody be transgender, helping them find a doctor--that does not happen.”

Republican state senator Andrew Koenig, who represents a part of St. Louis County, leads the education committee. He told News 4 Monday that some conversations are not appropriate for schools.

“I think there are definitely concerns from parents that this indoctrination of gender ideology is happening in the schools,” Koenig said.

Hyman said LGBTQ advocates will likely sue if this bill becomes law.

