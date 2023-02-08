Man shot, killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in Bellefontaine Neighbors on Tuesday.

Police responded to a call for shots fire on Surrey Lane at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers have requested the help of the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this shooting can call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

