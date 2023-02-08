Man sentenced for killing of woman, her 8-year-old daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old man has received two life sentences for killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in South City in 2021.

Prishun McClain was sentenced on Wednesday. He killed Terri Bankhead, 27 and her daughter Da’Nilya Edwards on August 11, 2021. McClain lived in the same apartment building as Bankhead and Edwards, in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street in North City. Bankhead and Edwards were found zip-tied and shot inside their apartment.

The day before, he shot and killed 26-year-old Victoria Manisco outside her South City home. McClain was convicted in the murder of Manisco in a trial in November, but the jury could not come to a verdict on the murders of Bankhead and Edwards. McClain was convicted in connection with their deaths during a new trial in January.

McClain is already serving a life sentence for killing Manisco.

