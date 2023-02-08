Local organization to host clothes drive to help Turkey after earthquake

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes that hit the city of...
Drone footage shows the extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes that hit the city of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Ahiska Turkish Islamic Center has organized a clothes drive to help Turkey after a devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

The drive will be held on February 10 at 3400 Lemay Ferry Road from 11-8. The center said it wants to send the items as soon as possible due to the need for disaster assistance.

The following items are requested:

  • Winter coats
  • Jackets
  • Sweaters
  • Pants and socks
  • Underwear
  • Gloves, scarfs and hats
  • Tents
  • Mattresses for tents
  • Blankets
  • Sleeping bags
  • Thermos
  • Flashlights
  • Hygiene products
  • Baby formula
  • Diapers

For more information about the drive, you can reach out to aticstl@gmail.com or call (314)-408-0008.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
Woman repeatedly berating Latino family caught on Ring doorbell camera
Woman berates South City Latino family in viral videos
As Kia and Hyundai thefts spike in St. Louis, the companies say a fix is coming
As Kia and Hyundai thefts spike in St. Louis, the companies say a fix is coming
legislation on unregulated brow procedure
Saying bye to botched brows: Missouri officials eye legislation after News 4 Investigation