Local organization to host clothes drive to help Turkey after earthquake

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Ahiska Turkish Islamic Center has organized a clothes drive to help Turkey after a devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.

The drive will be held on February 10 at 3400 Lemay Ferry Road from 11-8. The center said it wants to send the items as soon as possible due to the need for disaster assistance.

The following items are requested:

Winter coats

Jackets

Sweaters

Pants and socks

Underwear

Gloves, scarfs and hats

Tents

Mattresses for tents

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Thermos

Flashlights

Hygiene products

Baby formula

Diapers

For more information about the drive, you can reach out to aticstl@gmail.com or call (314)-408-0008.

