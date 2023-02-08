Local organization to host clothes drive to help Turkey after earthquake
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Ahiska Turkish Islamic Center has organized a clothes drive to help Turkey after a devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives.
The drive will be held on February 10 at 3400 Lemay Ferry Road from 11-8. The center said it wants to send the items as soon as possible due to the need for disaster assistance.
The following items are requested:
- Winter coats
- Jackets
- Sweaters
- Pants and socks
- Underwear
- Gloves, scarfs and hats
- Tents
- Mattresses for tents
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Thermos
- Flashlights
- Hygiene products
- Baby formula
- Diapers
For more information about the drive, you can reach out to aticstl@gmail.com or call (314)-408-0008.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.