Living Well: Fight For Air Climb to raise awareness for lung cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb aims to raise awareness of lung cancer.

More than 1,000 people will participate in the event on Saturday, March 25. The event has participants climbing up 900 steps at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. It will also honor firefighters, as they have higher rates of lung disease.

Money raised from the event goes towards fundraising efforts for research and advocacy, including several studies in the works at Washington University.

Click here for more information or to register.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.