Hazelwood parents speak out on transparency, due process at board meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several frustrated parents in the Hazelwood School District are speaking out over their concerns regarding transparency and discipline in within the district.

On Tuesday, multiple parents stepped up to share their perspectives during the district’s school board meeting.

“Parents are upset. We were taught that it takes a village,” said Markeisha Miliken, who is a parent of students in the district. “My frustrations are with the accountability not being held for staff and principals. They hold the students accountable, but they don’t want to hold the staff members accountable.”

News 4 previously reported that some parents submitted a list of demands for the district, which includes greater accountability among school staff. Also, a call for the district to ensure students and teachers can voice their concerns without fear of retaliation.

“There was an incident where my son was walking down the hall before the bell rang, and the principal at West High stopped him. It was him and another young man. He told the other young man to go to class. When he called me, he told me they were both late. So, I asked him, ‘well why did you let one man go to class but you took my son to the office?” said Miliken. “He said ‘because he questioned me.’ I said, ‘Well he’s able to question you. He’s my child and he’s able to question me as well.”

“We’re tired of being ignored and disrespected, treated as if we’re clueless and uneducated,” said one parent during the meeting. “There’s no timely communication, no following of district decisions and no follow-up.”

Parents have argued that they’re not being notified when their children are disciplined in school until after leadership issue a suspension. They say some of the discipline their students have received has also been excessive.

“We teach our kids that this is a safe place, how safe is it that the people that are supposed to be safe, they’re not safe around?” said Miliken.

The district previously shared a statement with News 4 saying they are committed to “ongoing positive relationships with students, parents, and staff. However, the district cannot respond to individual personnel or student matters. "

