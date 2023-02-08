First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED for potential severe storms tonight

A Low Risk Of A Severe Storm mainly from 9pm - 3am

Very Windy non-storm gusts Thursday Morning, Gusts 40-50 MPH

Wednesday: Rain becomes widespread in the afternoon and then it’s a soaker through the night. Showers may be heavy at times Wednesday evening and night with total rainfall 0.75″ to 1.5″ for most spots, some areas south could push up to 2″. There is a very low threat for an isolated severe storm due to strong winds Wednesday night, mainly 9pm to 3am for St. Louis. It’s a very low threat as there may not be enough storm fuel for a strong storm. As rain ends overnight, expect non-storm winds to start gusting stronger early Thursday morning including during the morning drive.

Thursday: The rain ends in the pre-dawn hours, but then the winds start picking up. Gusts will be strongest from 4am to 11am kicking up around 40-45 mph in St. Louis, but 45-50 mph east of St. Louis where there is a Wind Advisory overnight through Noon on Thursday. It will be dry and turning partly sunny in the afternoon. While still windy, the gusts won’t be nearly as strong as the morning.

Friday: Another system brings a chance of rain or snow and much colder air. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Above freezing temperatures will help keep the impacts low to none, but some slushy snow on raised surfaces can’t be ruled out if a pocket of heavier snow develops and overcomes melting. This won’t be widespread, but is possible in spots and more likely southwest of St. Louis. Currently we expect minimal to no impacts in the metro during the morning drive

Today (KMOV)

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.