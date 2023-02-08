First Alert Weather Day: Isolated Strong Storm Tonight

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED for potential severe storms tonight

The Severe Risk is low for isolated damaging wind from 9pm - 3am

Then Thursday morning, very windy non-storm wind gusts 40-50 MPH

This evening: Widespread rain, but we’ll watch for heavier showers and an isolated storm late tonight and overnight. Total rainfall of 0.5″ to 1.5″ for much fo the area, but some areas south could push up to 2″. There is a very low threat for an isolated severe storm due to strong winds Wednesday night, mainly 9pm to 3am for St. Louis and areas south/east. It’s a very low threat as there may not be enough storm fuel for a strong storm. As rain ends overnight, expect non-storm winds to start gusting stronger early Thursday morning including during the morning drive.

Thursday: The rain ends in the pre-dawn hours, but then the winds start picking up. Gusts will be strongest from 4am to 11am kicking up around 40-45 mph in St. Louis, but 45-50 mph east of St. Louis where there is a Wind Advisory overnight through Noon on Thursday. It will be dry and turning partly sunny late in the day. While still windy, the gusts won’t be nearly as strong as the morning.

Friday: A much colder day, highs only in the 30s. A brief hit of rain/snow now looks to miss St. Louis to the south. Areas from Sullivan to Centerville, MO will want to be aware that some snow may fall, though most will melt in the morning. If cold enough, perhaps some slush on raised surfaces south of the St. Louis metro, but impacts look minor to none.

