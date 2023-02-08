Cardinals to hold open Interviews for ushers & event attendants

The event will be held February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Busch Stadium(tcw-kfvs12)
By Terry Cancila
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you want to be part of St. Louis Cardinals baseball in 2023 and get paid for it here is your opportunity.

The St. Louis Cardinals will be holding open interviews for Usher and Event Attendant gameday job positions at Busch Stadium on Saturday, February 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The hiring event will take place at the Redbird Club inside Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals encourage individuals to check out the open gameday positions and apply online at cardinals.com/workatbusch; however, you don’t need to apply first in order to attend the Open Interview session on Saturday, February 11. Applications can be completed in-person when you arrive. Please bring your I-9 information with you to the interview.

