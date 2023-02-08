Cardinals acquire LHP Misiewicz from Royals for cash

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws during the sixth inning of a...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The St. Louis Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday. Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Anthony Misiewicz from their cross-state rival Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, St. Louis designated right-hander James Naile for assignment on the Missouri native’s 30th birthday.

The 28-year-old Misiewicz, who was expected to compete for a spot in the Royals bullpen, split last season between the Mariners and Kansas City. He went 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings.

Misiewicz was expendable when the Royals bolstered their bullpen with a series of recent moves, trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins and injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox to net a trio of pitching prospects. The Royals also signed reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million deal for 2023 in the hopes the seven-time All-Star can bounce back from a disappointing season with the Yankees.

Misiewicz has appeared in 119 games since making his debut in 2020 for Seattle. He is 6-9 with a 4.43 ERA but has been especially effective against left-handed hitters, allowing a .250 average to them.

