Albert Pujols to play in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may have retired from professional baseball, but he’s not finished competing in sports on a big stage.

Pujols will play in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, February 17. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will serve as an assistant coach for Pujols’ team.

The NBA announced the rosters Wednesday. NFL stars DK Metcalf and Calvin Johnson will also participate in the festivities along with celebrities from various industries.

The game will air on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

