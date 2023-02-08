23rd annual Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heat to benefit Heat Up St. Louis taking place Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 23rd annual Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heat will take place Friday!

The event raises money for Heat Up St. Louis by giving 100% of the proceeds from sausage biscuits or egg biscuit sandwiches to the organization. The biscuits cost $1 and are available during breakfast hours on February 10.

Heat Up St. Louis offers financial assistance with heating bills. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2000 to help elderly individuals, low-income families and residents with disabilities in Missouri and Illinois with delinquent energy bills.

