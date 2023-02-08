2 dead in south St. Louis County house fire

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man and a woman died in a house fire in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue in south St. Louis County Wednesday morning.

St. Louis County police officers arrived on the scene and saw the house fully engulfed in flames just before 10 a.m. Firefighters went into the house and found the man and woman dead inside.

No other information was immediately available. News 4 will update this story.

