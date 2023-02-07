Washington expects to add short-term rental regulations soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The number of short-term rental homes and apartments in Washington, Missouri, keeps growing each year. You can find listings through Airbnb and VRBO.

Sal Maniaci is the community and economic development director for the City of Washington.

“We’re excited to see that people want to come here and visit and and vacation here for a weekend,” he said.

But some residents have begun speaking out against short-term rentals that are located in residential areas. Bonnie Martin is asking the city to turn down a request for approval of a home near her for fear that it might change the character of her neighborhood.

“We’re worried about it bringing a revolving door of strangers into our neighborhood,” said Martin.

Maniaci said there are around 45 short-term rentals registered with the city, but only about 35 are actively renting. He also suspects there are around 15 operating without registering with the city.

Martin and others are worried that investors are scooping up all the affordable homes in Washington to turn them into short-term rentals. It’s happening in other cities across the U.S., driving up prices and leaving fewer choices for first-time homebuyers.

Maniaci said the city has heard the concerns and is considering possible restrictions.

“So last month, the Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation to vote on a moratorium until we come up with new restrictions. So we’re studying that right now,” he said.

Maniaci said the Planning and Zoning Commission hopes to come up with a set of regulations it can recommend to the city council sometime in March.

