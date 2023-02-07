Washington expects to add short-term rental regulations soon

The number of short-term rental homes and apartments in Washington, Missouri, keeps growing each year. You can find listings through Airbnb and VRBO.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The number of short-term rental homes and apartments in Washington, Missouri, keeps growing each year. You can find listings through Airbnb and VRBO.

Sal Maniaci is the community and economic development director for the City of Washington.

“We’re excited to see that people want to come here and visit and and vacation here for a weekend,” he said.

But some residents have begun speaking out against short-term rentals that are located in residential areas. Bonnie Martin is asking the city to turn down a request for approval of a home near her for fear that it might change the character of her neighborhood.

“We’re worried about it bringing a revolving door of strangers into our neighborhood,” said Martin.

Maniaci said there are around 45 short-term rentals registered with the city, but only about 35 are actively renting. He also suspects there are around 15 operating without registering with the city.

Martin and others are worried that investors are scooping up all the affordable homes in Washington to turn them into short-term rentals. It’s happening in other cities across the U.S., driving up prices and leaving fewer choices for first-time homebuyers.

Maniaci said the city has heard the concerns and is considering possible restrictions.

“So last month, the Planning and Zoning Commission made a recommendation to vote on a moratorium until we come up with new restrictions. So we’re studying that right now,” he said.

Maniaci said the Planning and Zoning Commission hopes to come up with a set of regulations it can recommend to the city council sometime in March.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri State Senate/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate to consider legislation dubbed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
St. Charles mayoral primary happening Tuesday
St. Charles mayoral primary happening Tuesday
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution
1 dead in North County crash
1 dead in North County crash