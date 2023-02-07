Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With nearly a year of turmoil behind them, Serhii and Yana Kharchenko are settling into their new home in Shiloh, Illinois with their three children.

“I like it very much in America. I liked it very much that you have to learn English,” said Serhii.

The Ukrainian family escaped roughly two weeks after Russia’s first invasion of the country and settled down in Poland.

“What they did to us, to our country, they just kill us, they kill ordinary people,” said Serhii.

“I started writing to the people who put forward their proposals that they could accept refugees from Ukraine who are fleeing the war,” said Yana.

“It was November when we first heard about this family, and we started the process almost immediately,” said Phillip Cyr.

Cyr says his previous connections from working in the civil engineering corps with the Navy is what led him and his wife to the Kravchenko family. Over the last few weeks, they helped them resettle in the Metro East.

“I was working over in Naples for five years doing humanitarian construction and we had projects in Ukraine and Bulgaria, Romania and we didn’t know how to [help] so we started researching it and it seemed like most of the websites were all about donating as opposed to helping someone,” said Cyr. “So, through our military network out east, someone had said, ‘Hey, we have this family of five. It’s a good Christian family looking for a place to come to the United States.’ And it was like a no-brainer.”

It’s a decision that still gets him choked up.

“I mean we have the space so why not give a family like this the opportunity to have a better way of life,” said Cyr.

As Ukraine approaches its second year in the war against Russia, both families know how crucial aid is needed.

“Our city itself is in a difficult situation right now. the city of Kryvyi Rih is not far from the demarcation line, and just two weeks ago, our city was bombed, and less than a kilometer away, houses were destroyed, and people died, so it is very scary to be there,” said Cyr.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Kharchenkos with basic needs, and eventually to get a car and a home to live on their own.

“Our church community and this, the neighbors around here are both very familiar with what we’re trying to accomplish, and they’ve been tremendously supportive,” said Cyr.

“We like [America] because we received a very warm welcome,” said Yana.

It is a warm welcome they hope other people who’ve been displaced from Ukraine continue to receive from those who can help.

