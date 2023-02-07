St. Peters man killed in Monday evening motorcycle crash

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A 74-year-old man from St. Peters was killed in a crash Monday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Helfrich died after his 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 hit a guardrail on the side of Highway F at Defiance Road just before 4:45 p.m. Helfrich was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash.

Helfrich was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.

