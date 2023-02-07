St. Louis man admits to killing man in April 2020

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man in April 2020.

Brandon Campbell, 32, pleaded guilty shortly before opening statements were set to begin on Tuesday in a St. Louis City courtroom. Prosecutors reportedly made the deal with Campbell after the state’s only witness who could identify him as the gunman refused to testify.

Campbell pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.

He admitted to killing Randy Moore, 30, during an argument in the 3700 block of Aldine Avenue. According to authorities, surveillance video showed Campbell arriving at the area in the black Chrysler 300, arguing with Moore in the street, grabbing a gun from a bystander and firing 14 shots.

