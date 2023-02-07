Rain South Tonight, Widespread Rain Wednesday PM

First Alert Weather:

Rain mainly south tonight

Showers turn widespread Wednesday late afternoon through the night

0.5″ to 1.5″ rainfall Wednesday night

Very windy Thursday morning, gusts 40-45 MPH

Tonight: A spot shower can’t be ruled out overnight, but most of the rain will be south from Rolla, MO to Farmington, MO to Sparta, IL and south.

Wednesday: Rain becomes widespread in the mid to late afternoon and then it’s a soaker through the night. Temps in the mid 40s during the afternoon will rise to near 50 by Midnight, then cool back down to the low 40s Thursday morning. Showers may be heavy at times Wednesday evening and night with total rainfall 0.5″ to 1.5″ for most spots. There is a very low threat for an isolated severe storm due to strong winds well to the southeast Wednesday night. It’s a very low threat as there may not be enough storm fuel for a strong storm, but that’s the area where some thunder is more likely.

Thursday: The rain ends in the pre-dawn hours, but then the winds start picking up. Gusts will be strongest from 4am to 11am kicking up around 40-45 mph. It’s possible our gust forecast increases too, so check back for updates. Either way, it will be a very windy Thursday morning drive, though the rain will be over.

Friday: Another system brings a chance of rain or snow and much colder air. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Above freezing temperatures will help keep the impacts low to none, but some slushy snow on raised surfaces can’t be ruled out if a pocket of heavier snow develops and overcomes melting. This won’t be widespread, but is possible in spots.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.