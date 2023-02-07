Rain Later This Week, Heaviest Wednesday Evening-Night

First Alert Weather:

A few spotty light showers early Tuesday

Rain moves south of the St. Louis metro for Tuesday afternoon

Rain likely Wednesday and heaviest Wednesday night with strong wind gusts

Tuesday: Temperatures falling to the 40s overnight, well above normal and in fact our lows will be close to the normal high. A few spotty light rain showers are possible Tuesday morning. But rain will move south and become more persistent south of the St. Louis metro during the day and evening. St. Louis will be largely dry other than the morning rain chance.

Wednesday: More rain chances, higher chances south but some showers could clip the St. Louis metro during the morning and afternoon. However, rain becomes widespread Wednesday evening and turns heavier with some gusty winds Wednesday night. This is where we’ll pick up the majority of our rainfall. The rain will taper off by around daybreak Thursday. Rainfall in St. louis is expected to be around 1″ to 1.5″ but heavier south.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.