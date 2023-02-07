Spot rain, cloudy and cooler today

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Rain mainly south this afternoon and overnight
  • Showers turn widespread Wednesday
  • A few cool days ahead

Tuesday: Spot showers will continue to the south along a slow-moving cold front. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s today, which is cooler than yesterday but still above average for this time of year.

Tonight: A northward lifting warm will bring rain after midnight for areas south. Temperatures will fall to the 30s tonight.

Wednesday: Rain becomes widespread through the day as the warm front lifts north. We’ll get a second round of rain Wednesday evening along the cold front. If enough instability manages to build, a few thunderstorms are possible too. The highest rainfall accumulations (Upwards of 3″) will be found near southern Missouri. In the metro upwards of 1.5″ is expected.

7 Day Forecast
