Metrolink maintenance closes some tracks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, Metrolink will only operate on one track at the Union Station and Civic Center stations because crews are doing maintenance on the other tracks.

This will impact riders as blue line trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdown and Forest Park-DeBaliviere Metrolink stations.

The construction should be finished by the end of the week and then schedules will go back to normal.

