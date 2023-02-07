Mayoral primary taking place Tuesday in St. Charles City

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – Residents in the City of St. Charles hit the polls on Tuesday for a mayoral primary.

The city opened four designated voting centers, including the St. Charles Family Arena. Mayor Dan Borgmeyer is running for re-election. He’s taking on Venetia Powell and Tom Besselman.

Tuesday’s primary will determine which two candidates will appear on the ballot in April’s general election.

