Mayoral primary taking place Tuesday in St. Charles City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – Residents in the City of St. Charles hit the polls on Tuesday for a mayoral primary.

The city opened four designated voting centers, including the St. Charles Family Arena. Mayor Dan Borgmeyer is running for re-election. He’s taking on Venetia Powell and Tom Besselman.

Tuesday’s primary will determine which two candidates will appear on the ballot in April’s general election.

