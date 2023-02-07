Lincoln County cold case gets renewed hope

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New efforts to solve cold cases in Lincoln County, leading to possible new evidence in a well-known case of a missing girl.

Bianca Piper went missing in 2005, less than a mile from her family’s home. Piper was 13 years old when she went missing on March 10, 2005, near her home in Foley, Missouri.

Her former home on McIntosh Road was the sight of new activity on Feb. 3 as investigators worked to ensure no stone was left unturned.

“We drained the septic tank. We’re still going through the process of reviewing anything that might have been in there,” said Capt. David Hill with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s department said they often comb through cold cases with a fresh set of eyes.

“The sheriff has been very big on us pursuing cold cases,” said Hill.

Hill said nothing was found during their search of Feb. 3, but they are still reviewing the contents of the septic tank.

“Is it possible that there’s still something in there to find? 100% absolutely,” said Hill. “Certain things, they don’t decompose over time, DNA is still valid we have had some great success in working with an outside company.”

The sheriff’s department is working with a company called Othram Labs to help solve cold cases. A possible breakthrough in a case from 1984 could be made soon.

The majority of investigators working on these cold cases are doing so on a volunteer basis, working to find closure for everyone involved.

“Solving cases period is what we want to do,” said Hill. “Cold cases are neat because you take someone like this family, 15-20 years they don’t have closer, and a lot of times that’s what people want, that’s what I would want”

Lincoln County said they still get tips on the Bianca Piper case. She would be 31 years old now. They are always hoping for that one piece that can help them solve this case. Anyone with information, no matter how small, should call investigators.

You can submit a tip through their website or through their tipline at 636-462-6513.

