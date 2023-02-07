‘It’s an addiction’: Parents, teens navigate self-esteem, safety of social media

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The Parkway School District hosted a national speaker Monday night, helping parents better monitor their children’s social media usage, as teens turn to popular apps to communicate and share photos of their lives.

The event features a conversation with Erin Walsh of the Spark and Stich Institute, and includes research in the fields of child and adolescent development along with digital media.

“The research is pretty nuanced on this,” said Erin Schulte, Coordinator of Counseling and Character Education for Parkway Schools. “It would be nice it if was simple, like this is all bad, keep them away. But it’s not, it can be used for good things.”

As children and teens are introduced to more screen time, Schulte said parents play an integral role in controlling and monitoring their usage.

“If they don’t have it yet, you hold the cards, you have the control,” she said. “So I think a real sit-down conversation about even a contract, I’ve seen parents write up a full on, we’re both going to sign this.”

Sarah Griege, a senior at Parkway West High School, said she got her first phone when she was 12. At 13 or 14, she started creating profiles on social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

As she prepares for college, she said her relationship with social media has changed over the last few years.

“I think I use it as a big way to communicate with friends, especially as the next chapter, going to college, meeting people that are going to your school that you might know now,” she said.

Griege said she uses Instagram to post “highlight reels” from weekends and uses Snapchat to communicate with friends, rather than texting.

“It gives you this kind of cushion almost, like I can say whatever I want and take it back and retype it and it gives you an infinite number of chances which you don’t get in real life,” said sophomore Samir Shaik.

Shaik said he too started using social media around the age of 12 or 13 and regrets it.

“It definitely started a lot of self-esteem issues that could have been avoided completely,” said Shaik.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.