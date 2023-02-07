Former Jefferson County prosecutor set to be sentenced

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Former Jefferson County Prosecutor James Crabtree is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Crabtree was caught on a recording making sexual advances toward a woman he was prosecuting.

The woman had never met Crabtree before and said she started recording the encounter out of fear for her safety.

In April last year, he was federally charged with deprivation of rights and making false statements to the FBI.

He pleads guilty to both and faces multiple years in prison.

