Downtown security guard robbed at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man working security at a downtown St. Louis parking garage was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man working as a security guard at 911 Olive Street saw two men in ski masks casing vehicles in the parking garage just before 11 p.m. The security guard went to his office and called the police.

The guard returned to the 12th floor and saw one of the suspects inside a Dodge Charger, and the other suspect was standing outside the car armed with a gun. The suspect told the guard he’ll shoot him if he didn’t give up his belongings.

The guard gave the suspects his phone and left the area. No other information was released.

