1 victim dead, several others, including firefighters, injured in Metro East fire

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on 45th Street. Smoke can be seen from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. One person inside the home died, two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A fourth person suffered minor burns, firefighters tell News 4.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, authorities tell News 4.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.