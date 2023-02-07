1 victim dead, several others, including firefighters, injured in Metro East fire

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on 45th Street. Smoke can be seen from the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. One person inside the home died, two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A fourth person suffered minor burns, firefighters tell News 4.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, authorities tell News 4.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

prosecutor sentencing
Former Jefferson County prosecutor set to be sentenced
Lincoln County cold case
Lincoln County cold case gets renewed hope
hyundai kia
Hyundai to provide software upgrade for certain vehicles after spike in thefts
‘It’s an addiction’: Parents, teens navigate self-esteem, safety of social media
‘It’s an addiction’: Parents, teens navigate self-esteem, safety of social media