Community Wellness Project honored by Mayor Jones

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Community Wellness Project is being honored for its work to bring awareness to health and wellness.

The Community Wellness Project is a Black-led organization that works to address health disparities in the community. The non-profit provides free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones recognized the organization’s efforts. She also proclaimed the day as National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in the City of St. Louis.

