A windy & warm afternoon, widespread rain for the mid-week

By Leah Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Windy and warm today
  • Spot rain Tuesday
  • Widespread rain Wednesday through Thursday morning

Today: Winds will pick up this afternoon with gusts in excess of 30mph. This will help pull in warmer air. Expect temperatures at or near 60°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures falling to the 40s overnight and the high-temperature tomorrow will sit in the mid-50s. It will be cloudy and a few spot showers are possible along a slow-moving cold front. Widespread rain holds off until Wednesday.

Rain chances: Rain will become widespread Wednesday through Thursday morning as low-pressure moves in and forces through another cold front. The highest accumulations (Upwards of 3″) will be found near southern Missouri. In the metro upwards of 1.5″ is expected. This is beneficial rainfall and isn’t expected to cause flooding problems. Another front moves in Thursday into Friday and could bring a low-end chance for a rain or wintry mix Friday evening.

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Feb 6 afternoon forecast
A windy & warm afternoon, widespread rain for the mid-week
We start the day partly cloudy but becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
A Cool Morning, Then Mild Monday With More Wind & Clouds
7 Day Forecast Feb. 5
Mild Temperatures Again Tomorrow
Temperatures will be close to 60°, and winds won’t be as gusty as they were Sunday.
Mild Temperatures Continue Through Sunday