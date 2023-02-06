A windy & warm afternoon, widespread rain for the mid-week

First Alert Weather:

Windy and warm today

Spot rain Tuesday

Widespread rain Wednesday through Thursday morning

Today: Winds will pick up this afternoon with gusts in excess of 30mph. This will help pull in warmer air. Expect temperatures at or near 60°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures falling to the 40s overnight and the high-temperature tomorrow will sit in the mid-50s. It will be cloudy and a few spot showers are possible along a slow-moving cold front. Widespread rain holds off until Wednesday.

Rain chances: Rain will become widespread Wednesday through Thursday morning as low-pressure moves in and forces through another cold front. The highest accumulations (Upwards of 3″) will be found near southern Missouri. In the metro upwards of 1.5″ is expected. This is beneficial rainfall and isn’t expected to cause flooding problems. Another front moves in Thursday into Friday and could bring a low-end chance for a rain or wintry mix Friday evening.

