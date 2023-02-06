Several hospitalized following overnight shooting in north St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting Sunday in north St. Louis County.

Police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. in the 80 block of Williams Boulevard. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Calverton Park detectives are still working the investigation.

News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

