Several hospitalized following overnight shooting in north St. Louis Co.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting Sunday in north St. Louis County.

Police responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. in the 80 block of Williams Boulevard. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Calverton Park detectives are still working the investigation.

News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

