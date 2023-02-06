Saint Louis Zoo swaps lowland gorillas with Brookfield Zoo to help save species

Zachary arrived at the Saint Louis Zoo as Jontu was moved to the Brookfield Zoo.
By Stephanie Usery
Feb. 6, 2023
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Saint Louis Zoo has swapped lowland gorillas with Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo to help save the critically endangered species.

The Saint Louis Zoo gave the Brookfield Zoo 26-year-old Jontu in exchange for 7-year-old Zachary. The elder gorilla was moved to Chicago based on a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for western lowland gorillas.

Jontu was born at the Columbus Zoo in 1997. He arrived in St. Louis in 2005, where he joined the bachelor gorilla group at the Jungle of the Apes.

“Jontu is well known at the Saint Louis Zoo for his regal appearance and confidence as a leader in the bachelor group,” said Helen Boostrom, Zoological Manager of Primates, Saint Louis Zoo. “Despite his stature and serious demeanor, he has a very playful and gentle side. The primate care team is going to miss him greatly, but is very excited for this new chapter in his life.”

Zachary was born at the Brookfield Zoo in 2015. He will join the Saint Louis Zoo’s bachelor group at the Jungle of the Apes.

