Red Cross worker shortage cancels St. Louis blood drive

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A blood drive scheduled for today through the St. Louis Comptroller’s office was canceled.

It wasn’t a shortage of donors, it was a lack of Red Cross workers.

The Red Cross has a hiring event coming up Thursday. It is at the Hazelwood Logistics Center. It runs from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Just bring a resume. No experience is necessary.

The Red Cross will provide all the training for the jobs that are open

