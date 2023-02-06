Red Cross worker shortage cancels St. Louis blood drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A blood drive scheduled for today through the St. Louis Comptroller’s office was canceled.

It wasn’t a shortage of donors, it was a lack of Red Cross workers.

The Red Cross has a hiring event coming up Thursday. It is at the Hazelwood Logistics Center. It runs from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Just bring a resume. No experience is necessary.

The Red Cross will provide all the training for the jobs that are open

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.