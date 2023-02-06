Recreational pot sales in MO top $8M in first weekend

MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Marijuana dispensaries in Missouri sold nearly $8.6 million of recreational marijuana in the first weekend of sales.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday the number is preliminary and could change due to data processing time and other reasons. Medical marijuana sales for the same period totaled $4,189,000. Both recreational and medical combined for $12,689,000.

With the 6 percent tax imposed on recreational marijuana in the state, tax revenue totaled around $510,000 for the first three days. Municipalities may add an additional 3 percent tax for recreational pot.

Medical marijuana in Missouri is taxed at 4 percent.

