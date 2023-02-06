ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Rockwood School District is responding to a racist message found at Eureka High School.

The superintendent said a video was posted on social media Thursday showing two bathroom stall doors marked as “white” and “colored.”

In a note sent to parents, the superintendent said:

“We want everyone in the eureka community, especially those harmed by this post, to know that we stand firmly against any and all forms of racism, and we work every day to ensure EHS is a safe place...”

School officials said the video has been removed and the student involved disciplined.

