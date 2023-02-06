Prosecutors allege South Roxana man sexually assaulted 3 relatives under 13 for many years

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Brok A. Weigand of South Roxana with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, a class X felony, on Monday.

Prosecutors allege Weigand had sexual contact with three relatives under the age of 13 between January 2014 and 2022. In addition to predatory criminal sexual assault, Weigand was charged with one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault.

Weigand was arrested Monday and is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond. If Weigand is convicted of the predatory criminal sexual assault charges, he would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

