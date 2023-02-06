How you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can show your sweetheart how much you love them this Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style pizza.

From February 7- February 14, Imo’s is offering two heart-shaped pizzas for $16.99 each. The pizza is part of the restaurant’s Great Tastes of St. Louis deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza, 12 provel bites, six toasted ravioli and four Cinnimos; it is also part of the Square Meal Deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza and 16 toasted ravioli. Both deals will be offered at $26.99.

For more information, click here.

