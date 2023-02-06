A Cool Morning, Then Mild Monday With More Wind & Clouds

First Alert Weather:

Lows near in the upper 20s to near freezing Monday morning

Then a mild and dry Monday with more clouds and breezy winds

Rain chances Tuesday through Early Thursday Morning

Best rain chance Wednesday & Wednesday Night

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 32 to upper 20s away from the city.

Monday: We start the day partly cloudy but becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Quite breezy too with southeasterly winds gusting up to 35 mph. Our next chance of rain moves in Monday night after midnight.

Tuesday-Thursday: High temperatures remain in the 50s to near 50 through Thursday. We’ll see scattered rain showers in the forecast from late Monday night through Wednesday night. If any rain lingers Thursday it will be in the morning then dry for the late morning and afternoon.

Friday: A cold front moves through the area early Friday and brings a chance of rain that may mix with snow as colder air moves in. Right now we expect temperatures above freezing to help limit road impacts, but this is many days out so make sure to get updates on the changing forecast.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.