Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Super Bowl, Hardman placed on IR

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball attempting to evade...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball attempting to evade a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have announced roster moves concerning two of their offensive weapons.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from the reserve/injured list, and wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on the reserve/injured list.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in November against the Chargers and has not played a down since.

Hardman sustained an abdominal injury and had been out since Nov. 6. He was finally activated for the AFC Championship Game but suffered an injury in the first half.

ALSO READ: Reid doubts Hardman will make Super Bowl, others miss practice with injury

