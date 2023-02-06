1 dead in North County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – One person was killed in a north St. Louis County crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened before 4:45 p.m. in the 9760 block of Lewis and Clark Blvd. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 that one person was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

No other information has been released. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

