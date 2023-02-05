String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart.

The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.

Another robbery happened just before 10 p.m. at a St. Louis Credit Union ATM on Chippewa. Police said a woman was withdrawing cash from an ATM when a man in a ski mask approached her while she was in her car. Police said the man pointed a gun at the woman and demanded the money she had withdrawn. The woman handed the cash to the man and drove away while the man continued to point his gun at her.

Police have not said if the robberies were connected, and the investigation into both is ongoing.

