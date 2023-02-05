Mild Temperatures Continue Through Sunday

First Alert Weather:

Highs in the 50s set to continue through next Thursday

Next rain chance comes Monday night - Tuesday

Best rain chance Wednesday & Wednesday Night

Tonight: Not nearly as cold as last night with lows in the upper 30s

Sunday: Becoming sunny with rising temperatures to the upper 50s! This is the day to get outdoors with sunshine & less wind.

Next Week: The mild temps continue, but we’ll get into a chance for some rain Tuesday-Thursday. Limited instability will prevent storms from becoming strong, so at this point, it is just looking like rain as opposed to thunderstorms. If that changes, we’ll alert you. It also looks way to warm for any wintry precipitation.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.