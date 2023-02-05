Mild Temperatures Again Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Highs in the 50s set to continue through next Thursday
  • Rain chances Tuesday through Friday
  • Best rain chance Wednesday & Wednesday Night

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 32.

Monday: We start the day partly cloudy but becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Quite breezy too with southeasterly winds gusting up to 33 mph. Our next chance of rain moves in Monday night after midnight.

Rest of the week: High temperatures remain in the 50s through Thursday. We’ll see scattered rain showers in the forecast from late Monday night through Wednesday evening. As of now Thursday looks dry. A cold front moves through the area early Friday and brings a slight chance of rain, but more importantly, a return to more seasonable temperatures.

7 Day Forecast
Temperatures will be close to 60°, and winds won’t be as gusty as they were Sunday.
